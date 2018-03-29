IEEE PES T&D Panel to Address Overhead Line Uprating and Upgrading

The 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference will feature a panel session on overhead line uprating and upgrading, addressing feasibility and what aspects should be taken into account before deciding to go ahead with an uprating or upgrading project.

Lecture #1 ("Computer Aided Overhead Line Upgrading") will present state-of-the-art computational resources available to the process of overhead line upgrading. Lecture #2 ("Overhead Line Uprating via Real Time Thermal Rate Monitoring") will demonstrate proven techniques and hardware for the thermal uprating of overhead lines. Lecture #3 ("Outage-Free Overhead Line Reconductoring") will introduce live line techniques for the reconductoring of overhead lines. Lecture #4 ("Advanced Materials for Overhead Line Reconductoring") will focus on the engineering aspects associated to the application of new conductor materials for increasing the power transfer capability of overhead lines. An active participation of the audience will be encouraged after each lecture and final concluding remarks will be issued by the panelists.

Panelists include: