Engineering Consultants

MacKay Sposito is a small business with the scalability to allow it to cover your geographic region while still providing the service you would expect from someone just down the street. The company serves the energy market with core services that include civil engineering, land surveying and mapping, access road design, and construction management and inspection. It serves its public and private utility clients with their transmission, distribution, and telecommunications needs.

MacKay Sposito projects include:

Construction Management & Inspection – Its team has inspected and managed the construction of more than 500 miles of high-voltage transmission lines and 20 substations.

Access Road Design – Its team has designed more than 1,100 miles of access roads and 55 fish passage culverts.

Land Surveying and Mapping – Its team has surveyed and created digital maps for more than 500 miles of transmission lines.

The company’s energy market portfolio is diverse – from owners representation on 500 kV transmission lines to wood pole rebuilds, substation expansions to access road design, we’re experts in power delivery.

MacKay Sposito | www.mackaysposito.com

Booth 2342