transmission construction
Overhead Transmission

Engineering Company Develops, Operates Power Infrastructure

HDR Inc. will be at Booth 4253 at the IEEE PES T&D Expo

For more than 100 years, HDR Inc. has been partnering with clients to develop and operate infrastructure that powers the world, from expanding power delivery systems to bringing wind and solar farms to life to modernizing generation stations. While you’re at the IEEE T&D conference, attend HDR’s sessions or stop by the booth to chat with experts about some of the industry’s hottest topics.

  • Asset Management
  • EPC
  • Grid Modernization
  • Presidential Permits
  • Renewables
  • Resiliency
  • Underground Transmission & Distribution
  • Utility Risk Assessment
     

HDR Inc. | www.hdrinc.com

Booth 4253

