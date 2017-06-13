Duke Energy Florida's Pole Restoration Project

Menu
On Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2015, Richard Murray and Lance Martina, Duke Energy Florida substation electricians, were crossing the Apalachicola Bay on the causeway to visit the St. George Island (SGI) substation for regular maintenance. As the electricians looked east, out into the bay, something did not look right. It appeared a transmission structure was disoriented and leaning over the water. The electricians immediately pulled over and reported the situation, which initiated the St. George Island pole restoration project.

The repair of the transmission line crossing to St. George Island goes smoothly, which belies the challenges Duke Energy Florida had to overcome. Following are images of the project, which is featured in the June issue of Transmission & Distribution World magazine: "Apalachicola Bay Pole Restoration."

