Comprehensive Electric Utility Contractor Solutions

Terex Utilities, along with distributors and rental partners Commercial Truck Equipment, JA Kiley Company, NESCO, Ring Power, Scott Powerline, Utility One Source (UOS) and Wajax continue to create comprehensive sales, rental and service offerings across North America for electric utility customers.

“Our combined investments have created an expansive network with a footprint of 20 factories and final-stage manufacturing locations, 60 service centers and 240 mobile hydraulic technicians – all working together to support our customers with shorter lead times on new equipment, outstanding rental availability, and the right parts and service support when and where they need it. We are committed and engaged with our partners to listen, understand and quickly provide innovative solutions for electric utility customers,” said Clint Weber, general manager of Terex Utilities.

“This comprehensive network is focused on our customers, and we realize every customer has unique needs. We carefully evaluated the electric utility contractor segment and are pleased to announce an expanded relationship with UOS that complements our existing comprehensive distributor and rental network.”

In addition to its current rental fleet, UOS will now sell directly to much of the U.S. electric utility contractor market.

Fred Ross, CEO of UOS added: “We are extremely excited to bring these customers the benefit of Utility One Source’s unmatched suite of solutions for their truck mounted equipment needs, such as additional installation capacity and readily available equipment that can be quickly customized and configured to meet the work requirements of our utility customers.”

This approach replicates the value and success of Terex and Utility One Source Forestry working together to serve and grow the tree care contractor segment within the utility industry.

This expanded relationship with UOS, along with increased engagement with other rental partners NESCO, Ring Power and Scott Powerline supports the important work of electric utility contractors. For more information about Terex Utilities products and services, as well as the company’s training and schools, visit www.terex.com/utilities.