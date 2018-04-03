Company Offers Alliance of Engineers, Scientists, Biologists

EDM offers a variety of utility and engineering services, including asset management, line design and analysis, inspection and assessment, maintenance, planning and forecasting, dynamic line rating, meteorological studies, joint-use code compliance, steel structure and corrosion management, GIS mapping, forensic engineering, and research and development.

EDM’s Environmental Services include avian protection assessment and planning, consulting and research, wind energy and communication tower review, GIS mapping, and project permitting and compliance.

EDM also offers a unique line of power optimization products including the AP30 PhaseTrakker Phase Identification System, ConductaClean Conductor Cleaning Tools, Span Sentry Dynamic Line Rating System, CartoPac Field Data Collection Software, and RestoraLIGHT Streetlight Repair System. EDM has also just released the new PhaseTrakker Jr Phase Identification System, a lightweight, compact version of the original AP30. A cinch to operate, PhaseTrakker Jr provides an affordable alternative to the AP30.

With a headquarters based in Fort Collins, Colorado and offices in Billings, Montana and San Diego, California, EDM’s experienced staff is an alliance of engineers, scientists, biologists and business people working to provide innovative solutions for the utility industry.

EDM International Inc. | edmlink.com

Booth 2042