Overhead Transmission

Commonwealth Associates Will Feature Colorado VR

This fun and exhilarating experience will be available all day on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Booth #1879

Commonwealth Associates, Inc. will welcome 2018 IEEE PES T&D Expo attendees to a Colorado Virtual Reality Event.  This fun and exhilarating experience will be available all day on Wednesday, April 18, 2018, in Booth #1879.  Multiple headsets will be available and visitors can choose from among a variety of virtual reality (VR) experiences.  You don’t have to leave the floor to know what it feels like to ski the Rockies, ride a rollercoaster, or surf in the ocean – simply stop by Booth #1879. 

Commonwealth is an EC&M Magazine 2017 Top 10 engineering consulting firm committed to influencing and shaping the secure energy future. The firm serves utilities, independent power producers, government, industrial clients, and some of the world’s most prestigious educational, research, and healthcare institutions.  Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Commonwealth has offices in Columbus, Ohio; Atlanta, Georgia; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Spokane, Washington; and Everett, Washington.

Commonwealth Associates, Inc. | www.cai-engr.com

Booth 1879

