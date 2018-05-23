Alectra Utilities Invests $1.8 Million for New Locke Street Upgrades

As part of ongoing efforts to revitalize Locke Street in Hamilton, Ontario, Alectra Utilities completed a three-part infrastructure modernization project in Hamilton totaling $1.8 million.

The first of a three-phase project that runs along Locke Street will replace the old 4-kVsystem, with new, higher-voltage 13.8 kV capacity. The $1.8 million investment in Hamilton’s Locke Street is part of a five-year infrastructure commitment undertaken by the utility.

This proactive upgrading includes over 6.8 km of new overhead wires supported by 103 new poles, six new switches and 34 new transformers. These improvements along with 15.8 (km) of secondary cable are part of Alectra Utilities’ commitment to better meet current and future electricity needs.

Several assets throughout Alectra Utilities’ system in Hamilton are facing significant pressures due to increased customer demand and a growing number of system components nearing or at end of life that require replacement. Alectra Utilities allocated a significant budget for capital improvements in 2018, including system renewal efforts.

