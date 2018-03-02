Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
Virtual reality at GE Stephen Lach
Editor Rick Bush experiences VR at the GE booth
Overhead Transmission

Advancing Utility Maintenance and Construction with Augmented and Virtual Reality

A hot topic at Distributech this year was augmented reality and virtual reality and their applications in the utility industry. The first panel session planned for the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo in Denver looks at their application in maintenance and construction.

This panel of industry and technology experts will discuss their experiences with AR and VR while exploring the benefits of these technologies. The discussion will range from cutting-edge research of AR and VR to firsthand accounts of the benefits of AR and VR. The panel will discuss how utility 3D scanning and design directly relate to AR and VR and the combined benefits of the technologies.

Room: 401 Session Number: PS7
Tuesday, April 17, 2018: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Moderator: Zachary Wassenberg, Burns & McDonnell

Panelists:

  • Mark Kulchycki, Manitoba Hydro International
  • Micah Tinklepaugh, Electric Power Research Institute
  • A. Vukojevic, Duke Energy
  • A. Washburn, Burns & McDonnell
