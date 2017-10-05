Straight from the Island: Local Engineer Shares Images After Maria

Photos of Hurricane Maria's damage in San Juan show destroyed poles that in some places are only being held up by main power and communications distribution lines. Nearly all of the island's 3.4 million residents were without power and half without running water after Hurricane Maria rolled through on Sept. 20. The concrete pole snapped off at the bottom illustrates the destructive force of Maria, whose eye passed directly over Puerto Rico. Photos courtesy of Stanley Consultants engineer Jose Perez in the company's San Jose office.