Menu
Hurricanes 2017
Overhead Distribution

Straight from the Island: Local Engineer Shares Images After Maria

broken transformers in Puerto Rico
Start Slideshow

Photos of Hurricane Maria's damage in San Juan show destroyed poles that in some places are only being held up by main power and communications distribution lines. Nearly all of the island's 3.4 million residents were without power and half without running water after Hurricane Maria rolled through on Sept. 20. The concrete pole snapped off at the bottom illustrates the destructive force of Maria, whose eye passed directly over Puerto Rico. Photos courtesy of Stanley Consultants engineer Jose Perez in the company's San Jose office.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
line guard
Critter Guard
Oct 02, 2017
maria damage
Improving Distribution Systems in the Caribbean Hurricane Zone
Sep 29, 2017
damaged substation
On The Ground After Hurricane Harvey
Sep 28, 2017
pole framing
Concrete Pole Framing
Sep 27, 2017