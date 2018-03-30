Rick's Revelations: The Future Distribution Utility in California

This week Rick discusses the future of the distribution utility in California after a conversation he had. Utility actions in California are being driven by the goal to decrease greenhouse gas emissions. They are planning to reduce carbon emissions by 40% by 2030. "They are taking carbon out of the distribution system."

The future power distribution utility will have situational awareness and be able to dispatch both load and demand response.

