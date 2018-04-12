If you work in construction, transmission, or other industries requiring ground protection mats or site access, you know that not all jobs — or job sites — are the same. Project duration, maintenance, weather, or other delays can be unpredictable, and some periods are busier than others. The good news is that most ground protection providers offer flexible rent, lease, or buy options. However, each path has its own benefits or drawbacks, and not all providers are the same. Making the right choice can save you time, money, and some headaches as you work toward your goal: a successfully completed project.

