Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
tower hxdyl/iStock/Thinkstock
Overhead Distribution

Power System Basics: Understanding How the Bulk Electric Power System Works

Monday, April 16, 2018: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

IEEE PES PLAIN TALK courses for the power industry professional will help you to understand technical aspects of the electric power industry, even if you do not have an engineering background. You will gain insights into the concerns of engineers, the demands of regulators and consumer groups, and the factors and trends that impact the operation of today’s electric power systems. These courses are also appropriate for new engineers to the industry, or for engineers in other fields who are transitioning to the electric power industry. These courses aim to increase your understanding of the electric power system by providing you with practical knowledge that you can use as you work in or with this important industry.

The course Power System Basics: Understanding How the Bulk Electric Power System Works will start off the Plain Talk series at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo. The focus of this course is to provide a fundamental foundation in electric power systems, from basic formulas to the planning, operations, and equipment involved in generating, transmitting, and distributing electric power. Basic electrical terminology will be explained in simple to understand language with regard to design, construction, operation and maintenance of power plants, substations, and transmission and distribution lines. Anyone who is involved in some way with the electric utility industry can benefit from attendance at this course.

Topics covered in the course include an introduction to the fundamentals and basic formulas of electricity as well as the equipment involved in the electric power system. An overview of generation, substations, transmission, distribution, and utilization is provided. Protection, reliable operation, and safety are among the topics covered.

Plain Talk registrants will be provided with a complimentary Exhibit Floor pass for Thursday, April 19 ($120 Value includes the Closing Reception).

The Exposition Floor includes hundreds of exhibitors from around the world displaying the latest products and services across a broad spectrum of technology categories.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
JCP&L storm damage
6,200 Utility Personnel Help JCP&L Restore Customers Following Storms
Mar 14, 2018
JCP&L storm crew
JCP&L Remains Focused on Restoring Longest-Duration Outages
Mar 09, 2018
ConEd crew working on tree
Nor'Easter Knocks Out Power; Utilities Respond
Mar 07, 2018
storm damage
JCP&L Makes Significant Progress Overnight Restoring Power After Storm
Mar 07, 2018