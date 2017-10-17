Platform Provides Solution for Prevention, Relocation of Nests

Say goodbye to the hours spent building and maintaining old pallet platforms. The PLP RAPTOR PROTECTOR Platform provides a long-term solution for the prevention and relocation of nests on utility structures without the hassle of creating and maintaining temporary platforms.
- Lightweight
- Easy assembly
- Engineered design
- No maintenance
- Attachments for various structures
For additional information on the RAPTOR PROTECTOR Platform and other PLP products, contact the company at: [email protected], visit the website www.preformed.com or call 440-461-5200.
