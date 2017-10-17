Menu
raptor nest
Overhead Distribution

Platform Provides Solution for Prevention, Relocation of Nests

Say goodbye to the hours spent building and maintaining old pallet platforms. The PLP RAPTOR PROTECTOR Platform provides a long-term solution for the prevention and relocation of nests on utility structures without the hassle of creating and maintaining temporary platforms.

  • Lightweight
  • Easy assembly
  • Engineered design
  • No maintenance
  • Attachments for various structures

For additional information on the RAPTOR PROTECTOR Platform and other PLP products, contact the company at: [email protected], visit the website www.preformed.com or call 440-461-5200.

