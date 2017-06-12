The Hybrid Microgrid

Oncor’ Technology Demonstration and Technology Center is located just outside Dallas, Texas, at its 400-acre general services headquarters. Here at the headquarters are both a meter shop and a transformer repair shop. At the Technology Center, you will find a hybrid microgrid that is built on fast switching technologies that enable the Center to take advantage of 106 kW of solar panels, 200 kWh of battery storage, a 65-kW microturbine and more.

Check out this photo gallery and you will get a sense of the components that make up microgrids. The industry is finding that stand-alone microgrids are losing their allure as they are proving too expensive and must also handle all contingencies. A better solution is to work together to develop a hybrid microgrid, providing flexibility while maintaining the ability to operate independently of the grid.

The smart microgrid's generation assets consist of: