Menu
Hurricanes 2017
Overhead Distribution

On The Ground After Hurricane Harvey

damaged substation
Start Slideshow

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast near Rockport, Texas, over the weekend of Aug. 25-27, it became the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States in 12 years.  
 
Harvey was also the largest storm to hit the AEP Texas service territory in 44 years, knocking down approximately 5000 distribution poles and 300 transmission structures. The Category 4 Hurricane also damaged an additional 200 transmission structures.  
 
AEP Texas estimates some 220,000 customers lost power as a result of Hurricane Harvey, with the hardest hit areas being Rockport and Port Aransas, Texas.  
 
While Harvey’s winds took direct aim at the Corpus Christi area, though, the storm then stalled near the coastline of the state near Houston, dropping torrential and unprecedented amounts of rainfall, over 50 inches in some areas, causing catastrophic flooding in and around Houston. 
 
T&D World was on the ground in Texas in the days after Hurricane Harvey, documenting both the challenge and the impressive nature of power restoration efforts there.  

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
maria damage
Improving Distribution Systems in the Caribbean Hurricane Zone
Sep 29, 2017
pole framing
Concrete Pole Framing
Sep 27, 2017
electric bus
ABB Powers Volvo’s Electric Bus in UK Demonstration Tour
Sep 27, 2017
duke lineman
Duke Energy Wrapping Up Final Restorations in Florida
Sep 22, 2017