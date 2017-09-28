On The Ground After Hurricane Harvey

When Hurricane Harvey made landfall on the Texas Gulf Coast near Rockport, Texas, over the weekend of Aug. 25-27, it became the first major hurricane to make landfall in the United States in 12 years.



Harvey was also the largest storm to hit the AEP Texas service territory in 44 years, knocking down approximately 5000 distribution poles and 300 transmission structures. The Category 4 Hurricane also damaged an additional 200 transmission structures.



AEP Texas estimates some 220,000 customers lost power as a result of Hurricane Harvey, with the hardest hit areas being Rockport and Port Aransas, Texas.



While Harvey’s winds took direct aim at the Corpus Christi area, though, the storm then stalled near the coastline of the state near Houston, dropping torrential and unprecedented amounts of rainfall, over 50 inches in some areas, causing catastrophic flooding in and around Houston.



T&D World was on the ground in Texas in the days after Hurricane Harvey, documenting both the challenge and the impressive nature of power restoration efforts there.