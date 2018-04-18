Menu
broken pole due to ice
Broken pole in Ottawa, April 16, 2018. (CNW Group/Hydro Ottawa Holding Inc.)
Overhead Distribution

Freezing Rain Causes Dozens of Power Outages Across Ottawa

Heavy freezing rain caused power outages for 72,850 homes and businesses earlier this week in Ottawa, Canada. Ice build-up broke dozens of hydro poles, weakened trees and fell branches.

Crews were working to restore power primarily in the central and south areas of the city. Hydro Ottawa's outage map, which is updated every five minutes, shows the location of these power outages. As of 7 a.m. yesterday, the majority of customers had been restored with approximately 1,743 customers still out in pockets of the city. Given the number of separate events and the extent of damage to electrical equipment, power restoration was expected to continue throughout the day and into the evening.

Hydro Ottawa crews worked to restore power initially to large scale outages, followed by smaller ones, keeping safety as the number-one priority amid these icy conditions.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
reliaguard booth
Animal Mitigation Guards Featured at IEEE PES T&D Expo
Apr 18, 2018
working on steel pole
Steel Distribution Pole Framing & Energized Line Move
Apr 16, 2018
steel pole video promo
Steel Distribution Pole Install on Energized Line
Apr 16, 2018
Matting
Sponsored Content
Rent, Lease, or Buy: Your Guide to the Right Matting Choice
Apr 12, 2018