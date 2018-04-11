Forum Session Covers Power System Operation and Planning

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.

Power System Operation and Planning will be featured on Tuesday, April 17, at 1 p.m. Presentations include specific topics such as topological adjustment of distribution grids, simplified parallel power system restoration for large-scale transmission grids, and combined T&D test system to study high penetration of distributed solar generation.

Complete list of presentations: