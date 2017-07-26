Eversource Upgrading Electric Delivery System in Connecticut Town

As part of Eversource’s commitment to provide reliable power to its customers, the company is investing $2.5 million in system upgrades in the town of Colchester, Connecticut. The work includes installing new, stronger, and thicker utility poles; and electric lines known as “tree wire,” which can better withstand extreme weather. “Smart switches” are also being added to the system to help restore power outages more quickly if they do happen. These devices can limit the number of customers affected by an outage and restore power with computer-assisted technology from the company’s operations center, without having to send a crew to inspect the line and make repairs.

“Our job is to ensure customers have the reliable energy they need to run their businesses and power their lives,” said Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom. “By making these strategic investments, like the ones in Colchester, we’re building a more robust and resilient electric grid that will serve our customers well into the future.”

Approximately 300 utility poles are being replaced along with the installation of two miles of tree wire.

Eversource and its contractors are coordinating with town officials about potential traffic disruptions while the work is ongoing. Customers may experience short power interruptions at times during the course of the project so crews can safely perform the work. Any customers affected will be notified by the company in advance. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.