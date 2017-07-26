Menu
Colchester upgrade
Overhead Distribution

Eversource Upgrading Electric Delivery System in Connecticut Town

Company investing $2.5 million to increase safety and reliability for customers​

As part of Eversource’s commitment to provide reliable power to its customers, the company is investing $2.5 million in system upgrades in the town of Colchester, Connecticut. The work includes installing new, stronger, and thicker utility poles; and electric lines known as “tree wire,” which can better withstand extreme weather. “Smart switches” are also being added to the system to help restore power outages more quickly if they do happen. These devices can limit the number of customers affected by an outage and restore power with computer-assisted technology from the company’s operations center, without having to send a crew to inspect the line and make repairs.

“Our job is to ensure customers have the reliable energy they need to run their businesses and power their lives,” said Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom.  “By making these strategic investments, like the ones in Colchester, we’re building a more robust and resilient electric grid that will serve our customers well into the future.”

Approximately 300 utility poles are being replaced along with the installation of two miles of tree wire.

Eversource and its contractors are coordinating with town officials about potential traffic disruptions while the work is ongoing. Customers may experience short power interruptions at times during the course of the project so crews can safely perform the work. Any customers affected will be notified by the company in advance. The project is expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
transmission damage in Minnesota
Xcel Energy Rebuilds After Storm-Caused Chaos
Jul 19, 2017
Sponsored Content
The Rising Importance of Ergonomics
Jul 05, 2017
vacuum circuit breaker on line
UK Power Networks to Equip Overhead Lines with Vacuum Circuit Breakers
Jun 29, 2017
connected world
Global Access to Electricity Has Increased Over the Past Two Decades
Jun 21, 2017