Duke Energy Wrapping Up Final Restorations in Florida

Duke Energy on Sept. 20 announced it had restored electricity to essentially all customers impacted by Hurricane Irma in Florida, though crews continue repair work on isolated, scattered power outages.

In many of the company's hardest hit areas, repairs have included rebuilding the electrical system as a result of significant damage.

The company has restored more than 1.9 million outages. Crews will continue working until all remaining isolated outages are restored.

"Our power restoration work is almost complete. The finish line is in sight and we will soon have our final few customers' lights back on," said Harry Sideris, Duke Energy Florida president. "We thank our customers for their patience. We also thank the numerous utility companies from across the nation that provided assistance, as well as emergency responders and disaster relief organizations that helped restore our communities after this historic hurricane."

Duke Energy's outage management system, which includes a map of outages and real-time updates, is now available for customers to access detailed information and estimated restoration times for their specific outage.