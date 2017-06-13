Distribution Vs. Dump Truck

Earlier this month, NV Energy crews responded to a power outage not from a storm, but from a dump truck. A dump truck driver didn’t fully lower his box, which ended up snagging cable and communications lines that resulted in pulling down or breaking 14 utility poles and extensive utility equipment.

The outage occurred midday, and numerous NV Energy crews quickly and safely responded with cranes, bucket trucks and other equipment. Crews worked through the day, evening hours and into the night to get the power fully restored to customers in an area on the east side of Las Vegas.