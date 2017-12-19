In its recently released white paper titled “Applying Predictive Analytics to Deliver Smart Power Outage Communications,” Cognizant provides details on how many energy utilities are upgrading their existing outage management ecosystem to improve outage communications

By building proactive outage communication that provides accurate, detailed and real time outage statuses through customers’ preferred channels, can be early, accurate, proactive and detailed in communicating about power outages to their customers. The result is that power utilities can improve overall customer experience, customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Pointing out the higher bar being set in general, the fact that today’s energy utility customer is likely a user of Amazon, UPS and Uber, and has similar high experience expectations – especially before, during and after power outages. This means utilities must understand and address a wider array of customer concerns.

Cognizant’s new white paper is available at this link.