GRU Selects Outage Management System

Florida-based Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) has selected Open Systems International (OSI) to supply a new Outage Management System (OMS) to replace its legacy system. This project will integrate advanced OMS functionality with the company's existing OSI solution for Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA).

The Electra OMS from OSI helps utilities minimize outage response times and facilitates optimization of utility processes to provide more reliable information to customers regarding outages and estimated time to restoration.

Electra supports utilities' increasing need for configurability and process integration.

GRU's new OMS will provide Distribution Network Modeling and Visualization, Switch Order Management, Call Management, Outage Analysis, Crew Dispatch, and Outage Reporting. It will also include interfaces to Geographic Information Systems and Customer Information Systems, as well as future interfaces to Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Automatic Vehicle Location, and other enterprise systems. The system will integrate seamlessly with GRU's existing SCADA/EMS solution and will provide a platform for the future addition of advanced DMS applications.

