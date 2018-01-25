FortisBC Modernizes Outage Management System

To ensure faster response to network interruptions and reduce the duration and customer impact of outages, FortisBC recently completed implementation of the SurvalentONE OMS solution.

FortisBC supplies electricity to some 172,000 customers in British Columbia, and went live recently with the SurvalentONE OMS, which is part of Survalent’s advanced distribution management system (ADMS) software.

“Providing cost-effective, safe and reliable service to our customers is a top priority at FortisBC,” said Tim Swanson, Director of Information Systems, at FortisBC. “As outages can be complex to manage, we saw an opportunity to keep our customers better informed during an outage and fulfill our mandate of providing safe, reliable energy.”

“During our review process, we compared a range of OMS software providers,” continued Swanson. “One of the benefits that Survalent brought was the seamless, real-time synchronization between our existing SurvalentONE SCADA and the new OMS. By standardizing on Survalent, we avoid having to manage and maintain multiple, custom integration points between the two systems which results in cost savings for FortisBC.”

SurvalentONE OMS is a comprehensive outage management solution that includes outage analysis and prediction, call handling, dispatch and crew management, management dashboards, and a customer outage portal. It will allow FortisBC reduce the scale and duration of outages through efficient tracking and management, and provide up-to-the-minute information to all stakeholders in a timely manner.

As part of the implementation, Survalent’s professional services team was charged with integrating the SurvalentONE OMS with Clevest’s Mobile Workforce Management System to ensure that crews could be safely guided while conducting restoration activities in the field.

“We were thrilled to expand our relationship with FortisBC on this important project which will allow them to deliver a safe, timely, and coordinated response to every outage,” commented Steve Mueller, President and Chief Executive Officer of Survalent.

More information is available at this link.