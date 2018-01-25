Dayton Power and Light Launches an Improved Outage Map

The Dayton Power and Light Company (DP&L), a subsidiary of The AES Corp., has announced a new look and enhanced features to the outage map. Improvements made to this map include enhanced functionality and better design to improve the user experience.

“Now, customers will have the most up-to-date information we have available on outages in their areas to make more informed decisions for their family or their business.”

Related: Dayton Power & Light Chooses Powel Program over GIS

“We have improved and upgraded our outage map based on customer feedback and best practices within the utility industry,” said Tom Raga, Dayton Power and Light President and CEO. “Now, customers will have the most up-to-date information we have available on outages in their areas to make more informed decisions for their family or their business."

DP&L customers will benefit from the redesigned map in a number of ways:

Detailed map view with zoom capabilities

Estimated times of restoration when available

Enhanced outage location information

Timely outage messages

An improved mobile-friendly experience

One of the biggest advantages of this new outage map is that customers can easily report their outages directly from the new map, which is one of the many convenient ways to report an outage on our website. Additionally, customers have quick access to outage information and safety tips.

Visit DP&L’s Outage Map.