ABB Software Solution to Improve Outage Response at Major U.S. Utility

ABB has delivered its latest distribution and outage management systems to ComEd, a unit of Chicago-based Exelon Corporation. The software solution helps ComEd minimize the impact of outages for its customers across northern Illinois.

ABB’s Ability-based Network Manager distribution management system (DMS) provides real-time monitoring and control, network analysis and optimization as well as outage management capabilities in an integrated software platform. The DMS/OMS software integrates information, system status and resources to more accurately predict and locate outages, to efficiently dispatch repair crews and enables ComEd to address the issue. The upgraded software includes a state-of-the-art user interface and an Operator Training System to support personnel training and transition to the new solution.

"Our customers depend on us every day to deliver energy to their homes and businesses, safely and reliably, regardless of the conditions. The advanced work that we have completed on our energy delivery system has helped ComEd achieve record-breaking reliability,” said Cheryl Maletich, vice president of Distribution Operations at ComEd. “It is best if an outage can be prevented but when one does occur, we want to resolve it quickly, and solutions like ABB’s Network Manager DMS/OMS can help us accomplish that goal.”

