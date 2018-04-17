Power Meters Support Distribution Automation

For more than 40 years, Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) has been manufacturing power meters and software for automating distribution and transmission line substations. EIG meters are currently found in use by utilities the world over. Meter capabilities include DNP 3.0, IEC 61850, extensive data-logging, and fault recording. EIG meters easily automate stations at a very low, non-recurring cost. They retrofit into existing substation telemetry systems using 0-1 mA analog transducer outputs and standard ANSI C39.1 cutouts. EIG specializes in advanced utility telemetry technology, providing detailed forensic analysis at a fraction of the cost of SCADA systems or protective relay upgrades. EIG’s latest Nexus Series meter is the Nexus 1450 Cyber Secure Energy panel meter with advanced power quality and multiport communication. It has extensive anti-tampering features, including encrypted passwords with multiple levels, sealing switch capability, and physical seals on the meter, to protect meter data; and offers 6 communication ports capable of simultaneous serial and Ethernet communication to multiple applications. Its two Ethernet cards support an advanced Web server, which lets you view and analyze all meter data through the Web, without needing software. The Web server also lets you analyze waveforms in detail for surge/sag and other power quality analysis. PQ features include ITI (CBEMA) Curve support and Class A IEC 61000-4-30 Edition 3 PQ measurements. The Nexus 1450 meter is a direct retrofit to the Nexus 1252 meter, but with even more capability. Existing 1252 meter external I/O and P40N+ displays can be used with the 1450.

The Nexus 1450 meter and all of EIG's award-winning meters, including the Nexus 1500+ Class A PQ and revenue meter, the Shark 270 economical, highly featured socket panel meter, the Shark 200 multifunction power meter with advanced data logging, and others.

