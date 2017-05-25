Oracle Utilities Unveils New Customer Platform, Combining CIS and MDMS

Oracle Utilities' solution, Customer to Meter, is a new meter-to-cash solution that combines the company’s customer information system (CIS) and meter data management system (MDMS) with a single user interface.

Leveraging a single shared technology stack, this new solution can reduce utility costs due to faster implementation times, fewer integration points, and greater operational efficiencies.

The solution, Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, delivers all of the benefits of a meter solution and a customer platform, enabling utilities to extract value from advanced metering infrastructure data to improve customer experience. With this approach, utilities can more easily design customer-centric, personalized programs and services, and prepare for the continued growth of smart meter program, laying the groundwork for utilities that want to roll out smart meters in the future, without a major IT project.

Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter enables utilities to:

Implement a full meter-to-cash solution in a matter of months

Leverage one technology stack and reduce technology costs

Achieve service excellence in every customer interaction with a single, intuitive user interface

Deliver a powerful, streamlined customer experience across every channel

Expand smart meter programs seamlessly and derive more value from AMI data

“Utilities that leverage data to deliver an improved customer experience and more personalized programs - such as tailored time-of-use billing, or targeted home energy management advice - and do this with a single, integrated solution that combines customer and meter data, will be well poised to take advantage of the continued growth of smart meters and a smarter, more customer-centric grid,” according to Roberta Bigliani, Vice President, IDC Energy Insights.

Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter provides a platform for utilities to respond to evolving market dynamics and quickly implement new business requirements that span metering, rate analysis, billing, collections and customer programs. For example, as electric utilities face increasing distributed generation they may test new rate structures to better manage demand. With Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter, months of customization can be reduced to hours of configuration and utilities can easily test and implement the changes necessary to evolve. Oracle Utilities Customer to Meter consolidates advanced usage and billing capabilities for all meters – from scalar to interval—so utilities can manage those meters and their data in one place and derive greater value from grid investments.

“Oracle Utilities continues to partner with utilities around the globe to solve the issue of increasing complexity in this rapidly transforming industry. Simplifying meter-to-cash processes is an important part of those partnerships. This new solution does exactly that: it allows utilities to get up and running in a matter of months with a complete meter-to-cash solution and allows them to leverage that complete solution to streamline business processes and easily stay ahead of rapidly evolving business drivers impacting how they serve their customers,” said Rodger Smith, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Utilities.

More information is available at this link.