Mississippi Power’s AMI Filing Approved

The Mississippi Public Service Commission has approved Mississippi Power’s Advanced Metering Infrastructure filing, which will allow for installation of advanced meters for residential and some commercial customers.

“AMI will allow Mississippi Power to serve our customers more efficiently from an operational standpoint, which in turn increases the value we provide to the communities we serve,” Vice President of Customer Services Organization Nicole Faulk said. “This technology, and our partnership with Itron, will benefit our customers in many ways. From real-time usage reporting to remote connect and disconnect and more, we will be installing meters that will help us enhance our customer’s experience and prepare for emerging smart grid applications.”

The company expects that it will take approximately 24 months to implement AMI technology across the entire service area once the process begins. A capital investment of approximately $39 million is required to complete the project.

After installation is complete, the company will read all meters remotely, eliminating manual steps, including downloading route and uploading meter results.

Itron was selected as the project’s technology vendor.

“With a more reliable, cost effective and efficient grid, Mississippi Power can better serve its customers, improve operational efficiencies and increase grid reliability. We look forward to working with Mississippi Power to modernize its grid and lay the foundation for smart grid applications,” said Mark de Vere White, president of Itron’s Electricity business line.

The company is expected to begin installation in the Coast, Pine Belt and Meridian divisions later this year.

