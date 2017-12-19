Mid-Ohio Energy Achieves 64% Reduction in SAIDI

Mid-Ohio Energy is an electric utility serving residential and commercial customers throughout central Ohio. Mark Terrill, Director of Operations at Mid-Ohio, noted that the utility’s “System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) dropped from 128 minutes in 2009 to just 46 minutes in 2016, a 64% decrease.”

Terrill attributes Mid-Ohio’s success to a sharp increase in operational efficiency driven by the SurvalentONE SCADA and OMS solutions.

“Mid-Ohio Energy has also earned an 87 rating on the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI), the utility’s highest-ever score on this important metric, and has been recognized as one of the five utilities in the state with the lowest annual outage times,” Terrill notes.

Survalent, a provider of advanced distribution management systems (ADMS), provided Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative its SurvalentONE SCADA and OMS applications, which the utility adopted in 2009.

The utility uses Survalent’s SCADA system to remotely monitor and operate devices across its 1300-mile network, allowing field crews to pinpoint and fix problems faster than before. Mid-Ohio Energy has integrated SurvalentONE OMS with its smart meter network, customer information system (CIS), and trouble call system (TCS), so customers can now report power outages and receive real-time status updates online or via an app on their mobile phone.

The OMS automatically processes outage reports by customers and uses them to quickly determine the location and extent of each outage, speeding up service restoration.

The full December 12, 2017 news release is available at this link.