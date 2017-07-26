Leidos to Install, Manage Smart Grid for Lansing Board Of Water & Light

Leidos will be implementing the Lansing Board of Water and Light's new smart grid initiative using its new Smart Grid Select offering. Through this contract, Leidos will manage the installation of the municipal utility's advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), as well as provide meter data management (MDM), customer support portals and advanced grid and business analytics.

The Leidos Smart Grid Select solution, crafted to meet Lansing's specific, is slated for completion by 2020, and will leverage information from Honeywell's Elster business for electric metering technology, Mueller Systems for water metering technology, and Corix Utility Services for metering installation services.

This advanced metering system solution will deliver cutting-edge analytics and insights, which will improve system capacity and transmission and distribution infrastructure, efficiently manage outages, and provide the ability to develop new rates based on customer usage patterns.

"As smart grid technologies become more sophisticated, Leidos has expanded its service offerings to meet the complex needs of today's utilities. We will provide Lansing with future-ready solutions that will optimize their smart grid approach," said Jim Baxter, senior vice president for Leidos' energy and systems solutions business. "We want to ensure the best value and solution for Lansing's rate payers, while reducing risk and lowering costs for the utility."

