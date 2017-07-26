Menu
Lansing BWL Lansing Board of Water and Light
Smart Utility>Metering

Leidos to Install, Manage Smart Grid for Lansing Board Of Water & Light

Leidos Smart Grid Select Delivers Business Efficiency, Customer Satisfaction

Leidos will be implementing the Lansing Board of Water and Light's new smart grid initiative using its new Smart Grid Select offering. Through this contract, Leidos will manage the installation of the municipal utility's advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), as well as provide meter data management (MDM), customer support portals and advanced grid and business analytics.

The Leidos Smart Grid Select solution, crafted to meet Lansing's specific, is slated for completion by 2020, and will leverage information from Honeywell's Elster business for electric metering technology, Mueller Systems for water metering technology, and Corix Utility Services for metering installation services.

This advanced metering system solution will deliver cutting-edge analytics and insights, which will improve system capacity and transmission and distribution infrastructure, efficiently manage outages, and provide the ability to develop new rates based on customer usage patterns.

"As smart grid technologies become more sophisticated, Leidos has expanded its service offerings to meet the complex needs of today's utilities. We will provide Lansing with future-ready solutions that will optimize their smart grid approach," said Jim Baxter, senior vice president for Leidos' energy and systems solutions business. "We want to ensure the best value and solution for Lansing's rate payers, while reducing risk and lowering costs for the utility."

The full press release is at this link.

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
water meter
Leveraging AMI Data for Better Consumer Engagement
Jul 26, 2017
smart meter
Entergy Louisiana to Bring Advanced Meters to Homes and Businesses
Jul 26, 2017
smart meter
Utility Strategies for Smart Meter Innovation
Jul 13, 2017
meters
Grant County PUD to Triple Washington’s AMI Meters
Jul 13, 2017