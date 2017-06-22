EPCOR Completes Advanced Metering Deployment in Edmonton

Landis+Gyr has completed an innovative multi-year grid modernization project with EPCOR that included deployment of the Gridstream AMI solution for advanced metering infrastructure and grid management in Edmonton, Alberta.

EPCOR provides electric service to nearly 395,000 residential and commercial customers in their Edmonton service territory. Landis+Gyr's network infrastructure and advanced meters are already enabling improvements to billing, customer service and outage management. Voltage data and other indicators also provide support for system troubleshooting and power quality management.

"Advanced metering is one of the key first steps in our smart grid plan to improve operational efficiency, resource planning and system reliability," said Rob Reimer, Director, Metering & Wholesale Energy, Distribution & Transmission at EPCOR. "By improving billing accuracy and meter functionality along with having regular access to demand, load and voltage data across our system, we are better able to support operations, customer engagement and our energy efficiency goals."

In addition to advanced metering, EPCOR is looking at ways to leverage the network for communication with intelligent grid devices for applications like fault detection and distribution switching operations.

"Landis+Gyr congratulates EPCOR for this important infrastructure upgrade effort. This project offers another demonstration of our commitment to meeting the technology needs of utilities with future-ready solutions enhancing distribution operations," said Prasanna Venkatesan, Executive Vice President, Americas at Landis+Gyr. "We look forward to assisting EPCOR as they look to expand the capabilities of their network."

The EPCOR project represents the third large-scale advanced metering deployment for Landis+Gyr in Canada, following the completion of projects at Fortis Alberta and Hydro-Quebec.



