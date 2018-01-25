E.ON Chooses Corinex BPL Technology for Smart Metering Rollout

E.ON has decided to use broadband over powerline (BPL) as the key technology in its communications mix for smart metering communication infrastructure. E.ON serves 32 million customers worldwide.

E.ON chose Corinex as the solution provider for the initial two years of the deployment, which involves tens of thousands of repeaters and head ends providing secure communication several hundred thousand end-use customers.

The Corinex Grid Value network management solution, based on IBM Tivoli platform, will manage the network.

“After extensive field trials, we found that Corinex broadband over powerline technology meets our requirements for mass rollout of smart metering services. We are convinced BPL is ideally suited to address the needs of many other utilities, so E.ON is interested in supporting BPL industry standardization in order to create a broad ecosystem of silicon and system vendors,” said Elmar Peine, responsible for Telecommunication Infrastructure from E.ON in Germany.

"The energy industry is facing new challenges, driven by increased penetration of distributed energy generation and storage, massive adoption of electric vehicles, and a transition towards renewable energy sources. These challenges create demand for broadband solutions..." said Chano Gómez, MaxLinear Senior Director of Marketing.

More information is available at this link.