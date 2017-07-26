Entergy Louisiana to Bring Advanced Meters to Homes and Businesses

Entergy Louisiana customers are a step closer to enjoying the benefits of a smarter energy future – which include faster outage restoration, improved customer service and access to money-saving tools.

The Louisiana Public Service Commission voted today to approve a multi-year plan to install advanced meters at homes and businesses served by Entergy Louisiana.

“The commission’s action lays the foundation for grid modernization technologies that will create a smarter energy future for Louisiana and offer a wide-range of benefits to our customers,” said Phillip May, president and CEO of Entergy Louisiana, LLC.

Upgrading to advanced meters has numerous benefits:

Customers can get timely and more detailed information on their energy use, so they can manage their power consumption, which can lead to lower bills.

Entergy Louisiana will have a clearer real-time picture of the power grid and how it is operating. Outages can be identified more accurately, so crews can arrive on the scene more quickly to make repairs.

With better information, we can answer customers’ billing and service questions more quickly and effectively, improving customer service.

Over the next 18 months, Entergy Louisiana will build and deploy the systems and infrastructure needed for the technology and installation of the advanced meters. This timeline is based on experiences from other utilities that have modernized their power grids. Meter installation will begin in early 2019, and by the end of 2021, homes and businesses in the Entergy Louisiana service area can be part of a smarter energy future.

Entergy Louisiana’s more than 93,000 natural gas customers in the greater Baton Rouge area also will have their gas meters upgraded with new technology that will provide customers with data needed to better manage gas usage and help lower bills.