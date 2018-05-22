Menu
Nexus meter
Energy Panel Meter Offers Cyber-Secured Configuration

This meter is a direct physical retrofit to the Nexus 1250/1252 meters and offers multiple advanced features

Electro Industries/GaugeTech (EIG) has released the Nexus 1450 with advanced power-quality, cyber-secured configuration, and multiport communications. This meter is a direct physical retrofit to the Nexus 1250/1252 meters and ofers multiple advanced features, including:

  • An HTML5-based Web server that offers real-time data and detailed waveform analysis over the internet, without the need for software
  • Multi-level cyber-secured encrypted configuration that prevents tampering and hacking of power-system data and physical meter seals
  • EIG’s Multi-Gain technology for the high-accuracy energy measurement
  • IEC61000-4-30 class A power-quality measurements
  • Six communication ports, including two Ethernet ports.

The meter is used for critical metering applications — such as substations, power plants, wind farms and solar metering — to monitor both energy usage and power quality. The cyber-secured implementation protects the meter from being tampered with and protects the integrity of the data.

Electro Industries/GaugeTech | https://electroind.com

