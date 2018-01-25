Conway, Arkansas, Moves to Landis+Gyr Smart City Platform

For its electric and water customers, the city of Conway, Arkansas, will be using a new Landis+Gyr (L+G) network platform as a key element of their smart city drive for its smart utility services. Based on the Landis+Gyr's RF mesh platform, the new AMI solution will support the utility's plans to leverage the IPv6 communication capability of the network to optimize electric and water service along with a new smart streetlighting initiative.

The L+G based AMI will also help streamline back-office management of multiple systems and expand consumer offerings in the future. The utility's current services also include telecommunications, video, and internet services to city residents.

"Our goal is to manage city services and expand future offerings to residents in a way that improves both efficiency and the customer experience," said Bret Carroll, Conway Corp CEO. "The Landis+Gyr smart grid network provides support for our metering and system modeling initiatives, while providing the opportunity to expand sensing and home energy management technologies in the future."

Landis+Gyr's connected platform of devices help utilities manage and monitor energy from the substation to the home. The company's success with smart city deployments globally includes the largest IPv6 network in the world at TEPCO.

"What's happening at Conway is an exciting example of how utilities can use distributed intelligence for a variety of urban management applications," said Gary High, Senior Vice President of Product Management and Marketing at Landis+Gyr. "With the foundation of a multi-purpose, standards-based network, utilities can expand applications to not only manage energy, but also keep up with the changing needs of consumers."

