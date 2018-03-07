AMI-Agnostic Vendor Wins Digital Grid Communications Award

It should be of interest for those of us steeped in Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) trends that ABB was awarded a major annual digital grid communications award.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field.

Based on its recent analysis of the digital grid communication industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes ABB with the 2018 North American Company of the Year Award for its wireless communication products that provide utilities with high-quality and real-time data, low operating costs, superior customer service, and strategic asset management.

Regarding this award, Farah Saeed, Principal Consultant at Frost & Sullivan, said "ABB is a market leader in digital communications, as well as a pioneer with substation technology, leading the way with its ABB Ability platform and private wireless mesh networks." said Saeed. "The company has taken a visionary approach in developing innovative products that can address changing requirements and technological expectations in today's dynamic digital grid communications market."

ABB’s grid communication portfolio enables utilities to build a reliable, secure, manageable and scalable foundation. Along with addressing needs for advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), the solution is a platform for distribution automation, substation automation, security, and mobile workforce applications, all of which are foundational for smart grid infrastructures.

One of ABB's key value propositions is that its wireless communication products are backward-compatible with legacy meters, sensors, and other devices across the grid.

Backward compatibility allows utilities to upgrade their communications infrastructure without replacing existing electric assets, leading to lower operating and replacement costs that will improve their bottom line.

