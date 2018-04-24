Underground Devices Cable Management Integrated into Trench

Trenwa, Inc. displayed Underground Devices Cable Management Systems integrated into the trench.

By integrating the cable management equipment on the walls of the trenches the space available is maximized and the cables are better organized than just laying them on the bottom of the trench. The cables are also separated which allows for airflow and reduces the chances of arcing.

By utilizing the walls of the trench a smaller width, less expensive trench can be installed which saves space and reduces the cost of excavating during installation.

Many different types of arms and mounts are available for different sizes and types of cables. The preferred method of installation is via embedded Unistrut, which allows for quick installation at the factory or in the field.

