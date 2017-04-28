Prysmian to Develop IFA2, the New France-UK Electricity Interconnector

Prysmian Group has secured a contract worth around €350million with IFA2 SAS, a joint venture between National Grid IFA2 Ltd – part of National GridUK – and RTE of France. The contract is for the turnkey design, manufacture and installation of a submarine and land power cable link to connect Tourbe in France to Chilling in Hampshire, UK.

The High Voltage Direct Current (HVDC) interconnection will operate at ± 320 kV DC and will allow up to 1000 MW of power to be transferred between the countries.The HVDC cable system comprises approximately 25 km route length in France,running from Tourbe converter station in Northern France to the landing point close to Caen. The subsea route is just over 200 km and will land at the south coast of the UK at Solent Airport near Fareham where the UK converter station is to be located. In addition to the HVDC cable link,the contract includes a High Voltage Alternating Current (HVAC) link that will connect the converter station to a local substation in Chilling, UK. This includes2 km land sections at each end with a 5 km subsea section between them.

The subsea cables will be manufactured in the Prysmian production facility in Pikkala, Finland,whilst the land cables will be manufactured at the Prysmian factory in Gron, France. The installation of the land sections will also involve resources and facilities from Prysmian France and Prysmian UK, whose headquarters are situated in the local area. The Prysmian cable laying vessels Cable Enterprise and Ulisse will be utilized in the installation of the cables.

The system commissioning is scheduled for 2020.