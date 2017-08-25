POWER Providing Services for Underground Line in Sweden

Stockholm and its surrounding region will have a stronger electric grid thanks to a new underground 400 kV line designed with help from POWER Engineers Inc.

The underground line is one of several reinforcements being made as part of the project called Stockholm Ström to meet future electricity needs. Stockholm Ström is a collaboration among Swedish utility companies Ellevio, Vattenfall and Svenska kraftnät. When the project is finished, electricity can be fed from several directions in the Stockholm area.

POWER is providing preliminary and detailed design among other services to ÅF, an engineering and consulting company within the energy, industrial and infrastructure sector, for a 400 kV line to be built between Danderyd and Stockholm. For the main part of the 13.4 km (8.3 miles) route, the cables will be located in a rock tunnel drilled through the central parts of Stockholm.

POWER’s services will assist ÅF in designing the complete 400kV XLPE cable system between Anneberg and Skanstull substations for Svenska kraftnät. The tunnel portion is located 50 meters (164 feet) to 100 meters (328 feet) under the most densely populated parts of Stockholm. The tunnel will start at the new substation Anneberg in Danderyd and continue to the new substation Skanstull in Mårtensdal, south of Hammarbyhamnen.

The Svenska kraftnät project is the second stage of a four-stage new electricity connection called City Link. The utility built the first phase with overhead lines. Investigation of the third and fourth stages is in progress.

Tunnel construction is expected to start in 2019 and cable installation is scheduled to start in 2022. The project is expected to be commissioned in 2024.