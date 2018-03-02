Menu
IEEE PES Show Update
manhole cover
Intelligent Undergrounding

Neenah to Feature 3D Models of Pressure-Dispersing Manhole Covers

Neenah Foundry will be in Booth 703 at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference and Expo

Neenah Foundry has a complete line of utility manhole covers, vault hatches and utility trenches. That includes the CPR II cover, which mitigates the damage caused by an underground explosive event. The unique features of this cover allow it to raise up 3 to 4 inches during an event dispersing the pressure, gases and flames 360 degrees around the opening and low to the pavement. The cover seats back down in the frame at the conclusion of the event limiting the flow of oxygen back into the structure.

The two patented latch designs have been tested extensively at EPRI over the last decade sponsored by a variety of utilities. The covers are designed to meet wheel load, lift hole and lettering requirements. The covers work with many existing frame styles, and the adapter rings and anchor kits offered resolve other issues including the restraining of the frame.

Neenah Foundry's booth will display functional 3D models of the products it offers, including our CPR II covers that mitigate the damage caused by underground electrical events.

Neenah Foundry
Booth 703

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
UCS
Underground Utility Locating Service
Mar 02, 2018
Indianapolis Power & Light Co., Cable Monitoring, distribution operations
How Indianapolis P&L Fights Steam Threats on Underground Distribution
Feb 28, 2018
Xcel Energy, Burns & McDonnell, 115-kV gas-insulated substation
Xcel Energy's New Aesthetic GIS Substation Provides Reliability
Feb 26, 2018
directional boring video
Directional Boring for Underground Distribution
Feb 24, 2018