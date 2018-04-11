Manhole Event Prevention System to Be Demonstrated at IEEE PES T&D Show

Novinium, a full-service technology provider for power utilities, will be at the show demonstrating its first to market manhole event prevention system. PreVent Smart Vault Solution is the only manhole event suppression system that actively reduces incidents in real-time, protects the public through smart monitoring and enables effective asset management.

Visit booth 1259 and listen to short, informative sessions by Dr. Mark Newton on the latest in electrical cable rejuvenation technology and new Smart Monitoring data analytics software.

Novinium | Booth 1259