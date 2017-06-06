Menu
Intelligent Undergrounding

Construction of the HVDC France-Spain Interconnection

Red Eléctrica de Espaňa, Transmission planning, international crossing
Start Slideshow

In June 2008, France and Spain decided to establish an electrical interconnection between Perpignan, France, and Figueres, Spain, by establishing a DC underground cable using, wherever possible, the routes of existing infrastructure. The investigation initially focused on a route using a trench, but that was not possible. So a tunnel solution was adopted to cross the Pyrenees Mountains. The underground cable route has an overall length of 64.5 km (40.1 miles), with 32 km (19.9 miles) in Spain and 32.5 km (20.2 miles) in France. In the tunnel, 8.3 km (5.16 miles) of cable is installed.

Following are images of the process. The project is discussed in detail in the June issue of T&D World in "Crossing Mountains to Connect Two Countries."

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Pöyry Sweden AB, HVDC submarine cable
Island Reinforcement
Jun 08, 2017
Red Eléctrica de Espaňa, HVDC France-Spain interconnection
Crossing Mountains to Connect Two Countries
Jun 08, 2017
North Sea oil
Gas Pipeline Revival Could Heat 9m UK Homes by 2020
Jun 06, 2017
Southern California Edison, 500-kV underground
Underground Engineering
May 09, 2017