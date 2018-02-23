Cablecure Injection Fluids Approved by OSHA and DOT

Novinium now offers a cable-rejuvenation fluid approved by both OSHA and the Department of Transportation (DOT). Novinium’s Cablecure 732 fluid delivers three different life-extension materials designed to repair water-tree damage in electrical cables.

The fluid also provides five other materials to upgrade the cable with elements found in today’s new cable. Cablecure 732 is used on cables up to 250 MCM, and the Cablecure 733 is used on larger-diameter cables where conductor temperatures may exceed 60°C.

Both fluids are approved for use by OSHA and the DOT, as the fluids contain no known carcinogens or reproductive toxins. Created as a viable alternative to expensive replacement of damaged underground electrical cables, Novinium is working closely with utilities in the US and Canada to future-proof and repair failures within their electrical infrastructure. Rejuvenation of cable with the improved Cablecure product comes with a 40-year warranty.