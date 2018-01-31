State Grid Corp. of China Signs MOU with IEEE PES

The IEEE and The State Grid Corporation of China signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Nov. 27, 2017, in Beijing, China.

IEEE and SGCC have common objectives on international activities in the areas of power and energy, especially smart grid, UHV (Ultra High Voltage) transmission and other relevant topics. Both parties are committed to achieving the goals of improving, guiding, innovating and promoting the development of technology in the areas of power and energy. According to the MOU, SGCC will become a corporate member of the IEEE Power & Energy Society (PES) and an Advanced Corporate Member of the IEEE Standards Association (IEEE-SA). In addition, both parties will cooperate in joint activities including the exchange of information, high-level visits, co-hosted international conferences, the development of international standards, and training of employees, etc.

Jinbai Yang, vice president of SGCC, and Saifur Rahman, president 2018-19 of the IEEE Power & Energy Society, signed the MOU and held talks on mutual cooperation.

“In recent years the cooperation between SGCC and IEEE has yielded fruitful achievements in smart grid, UHV and other related areas. To date, SGCC has formally initiated 13 IEEE standards through IEEE-SA, six of which have been published, 69 leaders and experts have become IEEE senior members, and one expert has become an IEEE Fellow," Yang said. "Through the establishment of a strategic partnership with IEEE, SGCC has expanded its influence internationally and promoted SGCC's discourse in global standards setting.”

Rahman said, “I am very pleased to see that IEEE and the SGCC have signed a memorandum of understanding for PES corporate members. This is the first memorandum of understanding between the two organizations on this subject, and we hope that this example will encourage other Chinese organizations to work more closely with IEEE and its associations such as the IEEE Power & Energy Society.”

Representatives from IEEE PES and the IEEE China office, the International and Technical Departments of SGCC, and China Electric Power Institute attended the signing ceremony and discussions.