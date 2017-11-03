RTDS Technologies to Provide Real-Time Power System Simulator to China’s NARI/SGEPRI

RTDS Technologies has been selected as the provider of an expansion project to the real-time power system simulation laboratory at NARI Group Corp. (NARI) / State Grid Electric Power Research Institute (SGEPRI) in China. The project will see 36 NovaCor units added to the existing simulation facility, giving the laboratory a total of 40 NovaCor units and 16 GTWIF/PB5-based racks. This makes NARI’s RTDS Simulator the world’s largest and most capable real time power system simulator.

NARI was an early adopter of real time power system simulation, having been one of the first two companies in China using RTDS Simulator hardware over 20 years ago. Over time, NARI acquired 16 RTDS Simulator racks which have been successfully used to support their work in the design and functional and dynamic testing of protection, automation, control, HVDC, and FACTS systems. More recently, upon the release of the new generation of simulation hardware for the RTDS Simulator, NARI acquired 4 NovaCor units to increase their simulation capabilities.

The RTDS Simulator expansion project will bring 36 NovaCor units to NARI. NovaCor is the most powerful generation of simulation hardware for the RTDS Simulator – based on a multicore processor, the NovaCor platform allows users to simulate larger and more complex networks than ever before. NARI’s RTDS Simulator is now capable of simulating systems composed of more than 3600 three-phase buses and 20 HVDC links. The simulation hardware will be the critical tool at the heart of NARI’S SGCC System Protection Key Lab, where it will be used for validating various system level control schemes, including wide area protection and control, AC and multiple HVDC coordination, and system stability control. NARI is among many of the world’s leading research, development, and testing institutes adopting the NovaCor technology to enhance their real time power system simulation capabilities.

Throughout the last 20 years, the RTDS Simulator has played a key role in the rapid and successful expansion of China’s power system infrastructure, allowing in-depth investigation and study of some of the most complex and interdependent power systems in the world. All of the LCC HVDC and UHVDC links in China have been tested using the RTDS Simulator, such as Tian-Guang, Gui-Guang, Yun-Guang UHVDC, Shang-Shan UHVDC, Ji-Quan UHVDC, Ling-Shao UHVDC, and Jiu-Hu UHVDC, etc. More recently, as complex, modular multi-level converters (MMC) have emerged as a critical technology in the HVDC field, the RTDS Simulator has been used in the control and interaction studies of all MMC-based HVDC projects in China. This includes Zhou-Shan 5 Terminal MMC HVDC, Xia-Men Bipole MMC HVDC, Luo-Ping Back to Back MMC HVDC, Yu-E MMC HVDC Links, and more.