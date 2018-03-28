History in the Making: the First 1100-kV UHV DC Transformer

History is a pretty interesting subject, but why do most people associate it with events that have taken place in the past? Granted, I have written about things that have happened in the industry many years ago, but history is really taking place all the time. It is not a dead subject. Sure, it is great finding out how the giants of our industry developed the technologies we are using to provide electricity to our customers, but tomorrow’s history happens today. It is being made all around us if we keep our eyes open. So, this month, I thought it would be fun to see history in the making. The recurring subject of the past couple of months has been the mega grid, but we have to keep in mind this is history being made. In 20 years, young engineers will take everything being done today as ancient history.

I was surfing videos for my column and found this one. it is about the world’s first 1,100-kV UHV DC transformer being tested in Nuremburg, Germany. I hope you enjoy the video – look at the size of the transformer. It’s amazing! I can’t wait to see the next step.