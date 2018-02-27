Down-to-Earth Theory: The Grid

The future grid is a fascinating subject, but it varies depending on who is talking about it. One thing we can depend on is technology is going to shape it. Another thing we can rely on it’s a sure bet no one knows at this point. So, let’s look at the grid from a high altitude and some things that do make sense. Today’s grid is a network of high, medium, and low AC voltages, but what about DC technology? HVDC has been maturing and new devices like the DC breaker are going to impact the power delivery system. This month’s newsletter is focused on the Macrogrid. There is a lot of interest in the idea of integrating DC schemes into the AC grid. We’re talking about an AC grid with an overlaid DC grid. I found an interesting video giving some facts and reasons this makes sense. So, for this month’s theory the link on DC powering the Grid of the future is below: