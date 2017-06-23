Menu
Lake Erie connector route
Canada Government Approves Canada-U.S. Lake Erie Connector Project

Canada's Minister of Natural Resources, the Honourable Jim Carr, has announced the Government's approval of the National Energy Board's decision to issue a certificate for the Lake Erie Connector Project, subject to 42 binding conditions.

ITC Lake Erie Connector LLC's project will help increase the trade of electricity between Canada and the United States. The $544-million Canadian portion of the project will create 331 jobs during construction.

The ITC Lake Erie Connector is a proposed 1,000 MW, bi-directional, high-voltage direct current (HVDC) underwater transmission line that would provide the first direct link between the markets of the Ontario Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO) and PJM Interconnection, LLC (PJM).

In January 2016, the Government announced an interim approach to guide decisions on major projects undergoing an environmental assessment while a longer-term review of environmental and regulatory processes is underway. The Lake Erie Connector Project was assessed using the interim approach and principles.

In making its decision, the Government conducted consultations with Indigenous peoples and took into consideration the National Energy Board's review of the project. The outcomes of these processes are available to Canadians via Natural Resources Canada's website.

 

TAGS: Intelligent Undergrounding
