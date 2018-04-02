Power System Communications and Cybersecurity to Be Forum Topic at IEEE PES Show

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.

Power System Communications and Cyber Security will be featured on Thursday, April 19, at 10:15 a.m. Presentations include specific topics such as a review on cyber and physical attacks and counter mechanisms for AMI, improving cyber aware energy management system applications, and cybersecurity analysis of transactive energy systems.

Jie Li of Clarkson University will lead the session. Full list: