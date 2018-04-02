Power System Communications and Cybersecurity to Be Forum Topic at IEEE PES Show

Forum sessions at the 2018 IEEE PES T&D Conference & Expo provide an opportunity to learn more about the best conference papers presented at the conference. Thirteen forum sessions have been organized with each one containing papers from related disciplines. Presenters in each themed session will speak on their paper. Following all presentations, these experts will be in the room with a poster for a more direct and personal discussion with attendees.
Power System Communications and Cyber Security will be featured on Thursday, April 19, at 10:15 a.m. Presentations include specific topics such as a review on cyber and physical attacks and counter mechanisms for AMI, improving cyber aware energy management system applications, and cybersecurity analysis of transactive energy systems.
Jie Li of Clarkson University will lead the session. Full list:
- Review of Cyber-Physical Attacks and Counter Defense Mechanisms for Advanced Metering Infrastructure in Smart Grid
- LTE and Wi-Fi Coexistence in Unlicensed Spectrum with Application to Smart Grid: A Review
- A Transparent Translation from Legacy System Model into Common Information Model
- Improving Cyber-Aware Energy Management System Applications
- A Study of EV BMS Cyber Security Based on Neural Network SOC Prediction
- Method for Detecting Intrusive Sensor Data by Enhanced Multi-terminal Differential Protection
- Synchrophasor Data Correction Under GPS Spoofing Attack: A State Estimation Based Approach
- Cyber-Security Analysis of Transacitive Energy Systems
- Blockchain Keyless Signature Infrastructure: Facilitating NERC CIP Compliance and Responding to Evolving Cyber Threats and Vulnerabilities to Energy Infrastructure
- Introduction to Baselining the Ethernet Traffic of Substation Communication Networks
- Recent Enhancements to System Reliability by Implementing IEC 61850 GOOSE and SV Monitoring via LGOS and LSVS Logical Nodes
- Implementing Distributed Intelligence by Utilizing DNP3 protocol for distribution automation application